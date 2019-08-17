Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) Trading 9.8% Higher

Reebonz Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:RBZ)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.68, 160,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 666,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBZ. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Reebonz in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Reebonz in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reebonz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Reebonz Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBZ)

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms.

