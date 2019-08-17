Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.14.

RHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in Red Hat by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. TT International raised its stake in Red Hat by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. TT International now owns 69,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Red Hat by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,881 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $49,921,000 after purchasing an additional 195,773 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Red Hat by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Red Hat by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,405 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Hat stock remained flat at $$187.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Red Hat has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $189.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The open-source software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $934.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.58 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red Hat will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

