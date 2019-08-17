Raymond James Comments on Emera Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.71. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.10.

Emera stock opened at C$56.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. Emera has a one year low of C$38.09 and a one year high of C$56.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.71%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

