Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Reaches $136.97 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $136.97 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00268397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.01311222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094921 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002369 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 4,216,980,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Nanex, IDCM, Upbit, QBTC, Cryptohub, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

