Rate3 Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $222,325.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, ABCC and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.74 or 0.05085437 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00047740 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000931 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Ethfinex, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinrail, FCoin, Bibox, HADAX, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

