Rate3 Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, FCoin and IDEX. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $217,173.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.41 or 0.04964454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, DEx.top, Bibox, BitForex, HADAX, DDEX, Coinrail, FCoin, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

