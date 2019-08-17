Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.81) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.69). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In related news, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $38,966.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Francis Kelly bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,575. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 82,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

