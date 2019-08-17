Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock Position Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,631 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.39% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 508.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $4.74 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLGT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

In other news, COO E Joseph Bento sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $63,856.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

