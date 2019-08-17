QUINADS Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. QUINADS has a market cap of $35,906.00 and $4,189.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00064443 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00347127 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000106 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006993 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

