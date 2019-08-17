Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) & Allena Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ALNA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qiagen and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 3 8 0 2.73 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Qiagen currently has a consensus target price of $42.40, suggesting a potential upside of 22.58%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 584.99%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Qiagen.

Profitability

This table compares Qiagen and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 12.94% 12.10% 5.76% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -90.78% -67.71%

Risk & Volatility

Qiagen has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qiagen and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $1.50 billion 5.19 $190.38 million $1.34 25.81 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$35.65 million ($1.72) -2.22

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals. Allena Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qiagen beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions. It also provides Ingenuity Variant Analysis, an application for analysis and interpretation of human sequencing data generated with next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies; QIAGEN Clinical Insight, an evidence-based variant classification; CLC Genomics Workbench for the analysis and visualization of data from various NGS platforms; and GeneGlobe, a Web-based portal that enables researchers to search and order bioinformatics solutions and linking biological interpretation from pre-designed and custom PCR assay kits, NGS assay panels, and other products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation systems for laboratories. Its automation platforms include QIAsymphony, a modular system; QIAsymphony SP for sample preparation; QIAsymphony AS for assay setup; Rotor-Gene Q, a rotary real-time PCR cycler system; QIAstat-Dx for molecular analysis of common syndromes; GeneReader NGS System, a sample to insight NGS solution for laboratories to deliver actionable results; NeuMoDx 288 and NeuMoDx 96 for automation of higher-throughput PCR testing in clinical laboratories; and QIAcube and QIAcube connect workstations, which provides versatile solutions for automated sample processing; It serves molecular diagnostics, applied testing, pharma, and academia customers. QIAGEN N.V. has collaboration agreements with Ares Genetics and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

