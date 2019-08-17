Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 423,306 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Genpact worth $33,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.80. 2,354,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,238. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

In other Genpact news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8,500,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $306,091,985.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,008,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,001,058 shares of company stock worth $360,138,173. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.52.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

