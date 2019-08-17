Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 963.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,008. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $9,292,444.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 242,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,890,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,379 shares of company stock worth $16,502,190 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

