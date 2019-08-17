Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 33.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,190,000 after acquiring an additional 144,464 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 922,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,158,000 after acquiring an additional 142,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Biogen by 424.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,113,000 after acquiring an additional 746,711 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.68. The company had a trading volume of 953,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,889. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $216.12 and a 1 year high of $358.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

