Pzena Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 903,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,622 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $19,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000.

MPAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 158,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $283.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

