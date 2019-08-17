Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $24,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $209.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. ValuEngine cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

