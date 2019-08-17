Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,020,307 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 16.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 8.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE VIV traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.17. 1,207,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,965. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. Telefonica Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

