Pure Wafer (LON:PUR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Wafer plc (LON:PUR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $39.55. Pure Wafer shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 37,891 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Wafer from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Pure Wafer alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

In other news, insider Mark ODea acquired 455,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £154,700 ($202,142.95).

Pure Wafer Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Wafer plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of silicon wafer reclaim services and the provision of management services to its trading subsidiaries. The Company cleans and polishes silicon wafers (test wafers) sent for reclaim by the semiconductor manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Wafer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Wafer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.