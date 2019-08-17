ProximaX Trading Down 9.2% This Week (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper. ProximaX has a total market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $245,174.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

