Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder.

