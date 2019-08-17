Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTIL. BTIG Research began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

