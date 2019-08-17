Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $20.74 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 15.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,270,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,179.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,159.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,158.17. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.