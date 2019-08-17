Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Polar Power Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current power, systems and cooling systems for telecommunications, military, hybrid power station, DC marine and rapid charging electric vehicle. Its product portfolio includes DC generators, Marine DC generators, DC alternators, Li-ion batteries and generator accessories. Polar Power Inc. is headquatered in Gardena, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on POLA. TheStreet downgraded Polar Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Polar Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

POLA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polar Power will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Polar Power worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

