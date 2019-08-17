Platinum (PLAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Platinum token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. Platinum has a market cap of $1.81 million and $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00269188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.01294755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094809 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About Platinum

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

