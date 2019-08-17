Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) versus Descartes Systems Group (NYSE:DSGX) Head to Head Analysis

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) and Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Pivotal Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.9% of Pivotal Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pivotal Software and Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software -20.53% -10.67% -7.61% Descartes Systems Group 11.05% 5.96% 4.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pivotal Software and Descartes Systems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software 1 4 6 0 2.45 Descartes Systems Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Pivotal Software presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.10%. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Pivotal Software’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pivotal Software is more favorable than Descartes Systems Group.

Risk & Volatility

Pivotal Software has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pivotal Software and Descartes Systems Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software $657.49 million 5.79 -$141.90 million ($0.63) -22.22 Descartes Systems Group $275.17 million 10.48 $31.28 million $0.40 85.70

Descartes Systems Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pivotal Software. Pivotal Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Descartes Systems Group beats Pivotal Software on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, the company offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

