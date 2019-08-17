Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,909,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pivotal Software were worth $30,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVTL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,583,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,077,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 4th quarter worth about $15,533,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC now owns 674,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 350,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP raised its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,389,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 340,162 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pivotal Software from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pivotal Software from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered Pivotal Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pivotal Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

PVTL remained flat at $$14.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,302. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of -0.02. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.12 million. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pivotal Software will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Cook sold 12,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $143,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $70,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,658 shares of company stock worth $572,236. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

