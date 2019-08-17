Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 12,461 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 17,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,551 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.01.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,713. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $189.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

