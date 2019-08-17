Pillar Price Hits $0.0297 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. Pillar has a market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $3,176.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

