Phillips 66 (PSX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

