Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.91. 3,257,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,064. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

