Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tdam USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 186,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,996,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,778,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

