Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. 597,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

