Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth $30,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 46.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,765 shares of company stock worth $3,327,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.54. The company had a trading volume of 769,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,601. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.67.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

