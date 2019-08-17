Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,329,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294,579 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,794,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,445,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,620,000 after purchasing an additional 487,560 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.48. 32,781,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,989,716. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

