Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 2,406 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 358,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 90,311 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 50,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.98. 9,425,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,176,157. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

