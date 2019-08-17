Persimmon’s (PSN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($35.54) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,620.91 ($34.25).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,841 ($24.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,961.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,141.89. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

