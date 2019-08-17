Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,620 ($34.23) price objective (down from GBX 2,650 ($34.63)) on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($35.54) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,620.91 ($34.25).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,841 ($24.06) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,961.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.56. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and a one year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

In other Persimmon news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

