PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 72.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 41.5% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.53 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

