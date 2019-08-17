Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Update

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PFIS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 323,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Financial Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

