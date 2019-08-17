Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,345,000 after acquiring an additional 475,757 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 145.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 409,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after acquiring an additional 242,991 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 124.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,773,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

In other Cintas news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $264.40. 460,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.96. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $266.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

