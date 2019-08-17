Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. 659,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

