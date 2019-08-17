PENG Price Up 191.4% Over Last Week (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 263.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One PENG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PENG has traded up 191.4% against the dollar. PENG has a total market capitalization of $591,070.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00269067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.01305937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00094452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,065,705,372 coins and its circulating supply is 7,035,155,397 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

