Pendal Group Ltd Sells 14,389 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,389 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE FNF opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.