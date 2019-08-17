Pendal Group Ltd Has $414,000 Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $188.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.58. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $206.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

