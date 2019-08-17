Pendal Group Ltd Has $24.50 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234,688 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

