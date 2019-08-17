Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 9,157 Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $30.94 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick purchased 90,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $1,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh purchased 11,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 152,500 shares of company stock worth $3,355,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

