Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 2,234 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Comerica by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Chemical Bank boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 15,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.05.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $235,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $100.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

