Pelham Capital Ltd. Has $7 Million Position in Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO)

Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Secoo accounts for about 0.8% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 4.21% of Secoo worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,905,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 425,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,335,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,221,000 after buying an additional 1,925,693 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SECO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,585. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.77. Secoo Holding Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.22 million. Secoo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Secoo Holding Ltd – will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Secoo in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

