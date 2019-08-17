Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.43

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00004199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $222,210.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,349.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.65 or 0.02992518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00740212 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,578,880 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, YoBit, WEX, Livecoin, Bitsane and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

