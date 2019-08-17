PayPie Market Cap Reaches $7.80 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0946 or 0.00000927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $194.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00269166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.01294944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000431 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

