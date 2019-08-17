PAYCENT Price Up 36.7% Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $15,652.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00268167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.01311544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00093853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

